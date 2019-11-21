Smith, Kemp FEURA BUSH Kemp Smith passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Kemp was born on August 6, 1941, in Elmira, N.Y. He graduated from Walkill High School and SUNY Albany. He worked for the N.Y.S. Division of the Budget and retired from the Department of Social Services in 2001. Kemp was an active member of Jerusalem Reformed Church in Feura Bush for many years as an elder, deacon and treasurer. He was a member of the Festival Celebration Choir, the treasurer of the Feura Bush Neighborhood Association, treasurer of the Feura Bush Library and an ambassador at the Albany International Airport. He loved to cook and he prepared the food for many church suppers. Kemp is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Kristine (Hossam) Alsaadi of South Carolina and Maureen Carroll of Ravena; grandchildren, Hannah and Zayn Alsaadi; and sister-in-law, Barbara Sandmeyer. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the "G" Unit at Good Samaritan for their care to Kemp during his illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his calling hours on Friday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY 12205.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 21, 2019