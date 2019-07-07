Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth A. Hungerford. View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake Averill Park , NY View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Church of the Covenant, United Methodist 3055 NY 43 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Hungerford, Kenneth A. AVERILL PARK Kenneth A. Hungerford, 89 of Olmstead Lane, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor with family by his side. Ken had recently moved to the Manor from his home after years of decline from dementia. Born in Oneonta, Ken was the son of the late Ernest and Ina Edwards Hungerford and devoted husband of the late Shirley Young Hungerford. Kenneth was raised and educated in Oneonta and had a long career with the D&H Railroad in Oneonta, later transferring to Watervliet. In 1960, he and Shirley moved the family to Averill Park. Ken's career spanned from 1947-1986 and he retired as manager of work equipment. Ken also joined the New York Army National Guard in 1947 at the age of 17 and retired in 1974 with a rank of major. Ken joined the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Company in 1966 and became a life member in 1986. He served in many capacities over those years including captain in 1971, assistant chief 1973-1976 and then served as vice president and president. After his retirement, Ken and Shirley traveled and spent winters at their home in Hollywood, Fla. Ken was a member of the Church of the Covenant United Methodist in Averill Park. He enjoyed hunting, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a skilled welder and "fix-it man" helping many people in the area whenever they needed something. Ken was the brother of the late Charles, Clyde, Lionel Hungerford, Laura Minutolo, and Esther LeDoux. Survivors include his children, Diana (Bill) Melville of Carmel, N.Y., Richard (Diane) Hungerford of Schroon Lake, N.Y., Susan (George) Burns of Averill Park, Denise Lammers of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Kathy Ody of Averill Park; a stepsister, Sally (Don) Avery of Oneonta. He adored his nine grandchildren, Marcy (Chris) Martinovic, James (Tracey) Melville, Kelly, Rich and Rob Hungerford, Christina (Jeff) Kaneg, Megan (Mark) Mouded, Jared Burns, and Jessica Ody. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Koboe Bonney, for her loving and compassionate caregiving for over two years; Eddy Care Team Volunteer, Lori Gardner; and son-in-law George for all his help in numerous ways at a moment's notice. Funeral Service for Ken will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, in the Church of the Covenant, United Methodist, 3055 NY 43, Averill Park followed by burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, West Sand Lake. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. If desired, donations in memory of Kenneth A. Hungerford may be made to the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Co., P.O. Box 116, Averill Park, NY, 12018. Visit











Hungerford, Kenneth A. AVERILL PARK Kenneth A. Hungerford, 89 of Olmstead Lane, died on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor with family by his side. Ken had recently moved to the Manor from his home after years of decline from dementia. Born in Oneonta, Ken was the son of the late Ernest and Ina Edwards Hungerford and devoted husband of the late Shirley Young Hungerford. Kenneth was raised and educated in Oneonta and had a long career with the D&H Railroad in Oneonta, later transferring to Watervliet. In 1960, he and Shirley moved the family to Averill Park. Ken's career spanned from 1947-1986 and he retired as manager of work equipment. Ken also joined the New York Army National Guard in 1947 at the age of 17 and retired in 1974 with a rank of major. Ken joined the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Company in 1966 and became a life member in 1986. He served in many capacities over those years including captain in 1971, assistant chief 1973-1976 and then served as vice president and president. After his retirement, Ken and Shirley traveled and spent winters at their home in Hollywood, Fla. Ken was a member of the Church of the Covenant United Methodist in Averill Park. He enjoyed hunting, traveling and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a skilled welder and "fix-it man" helping many people in the area whenever they needed something. Ken was the brother of the late Charles, Clyde, Lionel Hungerford, Laura Minutolo, and Esther LeDoux. Survivors include his children, Diana (Bill) Melville of Carmel, N.Y., Richard (Diane) Hungerford of Schroon Lake, N.Y., Susan (George) Burns of Averill Park, Denise Lammers of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and Kathy Ody of Averill Park; a stepsister, Sally (Don) Avery of Oneonta. He adored his nine grandchildren, Marcy (Chris) Martinovic, James (Tracey) Melville, Kelly, Rich and Rob Hungerford, Christina (Jeff) Kaneg, Megan (Mark) Mouded, Jared Burns, and Jessica Ody. He is also survived by several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Koboe Bonney, for her loving and compassionate caregiving for over two years; Eddy Care Team Volunteer, Lori Gardner; and son-in-law George for all his help in numerous ways at a moment's notice. Funeral Service for Ken will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, in the Church of the Covenant, United Methodist, 3055 NY 43, Averill Park followed by burial in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, West Sand Lake. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. If desired, donations in memory of Kenneth A. Hungerford may be made to the Averill Park Sand Lake Fire Co., P.O. Box 116, Averill Park, NY, 12018. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close