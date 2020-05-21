Kenneth A. Thorne
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Kenneth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thorne, Kenneth A. HALFMOON Kenny was born in Middleburg, N.Y. on October 16, 1945. He passed away suddenly at St. Peter's Hospital and was delivered into the hands of the Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents, Albert S. Thorne and Ida Thorne (Giuliano). He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Donna I. Thorne (Jarvis); and son, Kevin J. Thorne; as well as his sisters, Reverend Cheryl A. Thorne and Kathy J. Seyboth (Thorne). He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. Kenny received his high school diploma through the Albany EOC in 1977. He was employed for over 30 years as a claims processor at Empire BC/BS, Value Options and DST, retiring in April of 2009. He enjoyed trips to Maine and New Hampshire, where he liked to sunbathe on the sunny beaches and enjoy going out on whale watches. He was a member of the Halfmoon Senior Center for many years where he enjoyed socializing with other members and going on senior trips. He loved animals, especially seals, cats and birds and had a special place in his heart for cats. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the compassion and care that Kenny received from the Clifton Park/Halfmoon EMS and to all the nurses who cared for him at St. Peter's Hospital. Also special thanks to Dr. Price and Dr. Ian Santoro. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later time in St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. Interment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Troy Road, Niskayuna. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Kenny's memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society in Menands. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY 12065
(518) 371-5454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved