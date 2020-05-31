Hallock, Kenneth B. II KINDERHOOK Kenneth B. Hallock II, 74 of Kinderhook, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Pine Haven Home in Philmont. Born on December 26, 1945, in Montour Falls, N.Y., he was the son of the late Kenneth B. and Pearl (Rolbleyer) Hallock; and the husband of the late Gladys Dorothy (Bergerson) Hallock. Before retiring, Ken worked for the Columbia County Highway Department in Greenport in the Maintenance Department. He is survived by his son, Kenneth B. Hallock III; his stepsons, Bill Hamm of Philmont, Brian Hamm of Kinderhook, Christopher Hamm of California and Edward Hamm of North Carolina; and his brothers, Wayne Hallock of Colonie and Wesley Hallock of Nazrath, Pa. Due to COVID-19, services will take place at a later date and will be announced. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.