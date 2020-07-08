Baker, Kenneth Sr. RENSSELAER Kenneth Baker Sr., 83 of Rensselaer, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020. Ken was born in 1936 in Albany. He graduated from Philip Schuyler High School in 1954 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956. He served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany as a machinist specialist and held the rank of SP5 from 1956 to 1959 where he received commendations for excellent service. When he returned to the States, he married Joan White and had four sons. Ken spent many years of his life as an over-the-road truck driver and an owner and operator for many years, known to many as his CB handle "Stoney Face." He later drove for and retired from Air Products and Chemicals in 1997 and went on to be a driver for Mobility Works with his friend Dean Pells. Ken was an active member and former deacon of the Third Reformed Church of Albany for many years. In his later years, he was in charge of attendance. He knew whether you showed up or slept in. Ken is survived by his four sons, Ken Jr. (Dierdre MacIntosh) of Whales, Mark of North Carolina, John (Nancy) of Colonie, and Matt (Heather) of Gansevoort; nine grandchildren, Lisa, Brian, Megan, Alyssa, Lauren, Ian, Brady, Jess and Greg; as well as six great-grandchildren, Isaac, Elizabeth, Cora, Caleb, Rostan and Millie. He is survived by his brother and best friend, Bill Baker; his companion, Marilyn Behers, and many nieces and nephews. His wife, Viola Baker, predeceased him. Ken had an unprecedented love for life and for every one of his friends and family. His sons and grandchildren were his greatest pride and joy. Our family would like to offer our heartfelt thank you to Ken's friend, Andy Crawford, for all of his compassion and assistance to Ken during his illness. Visitation for Ken's friends and family will be held on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Face masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. Funeral services will be on Friday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Third Reformed Church of Albany, 20 Ten Eyck Ave., Albany, NY, 12209, the Disabled American Veterans at dav.org
or Community Hospice at communityhospice.org
. In lieu of donations, we ask that you honor Ken by doing something good for another person. Care for your neighbors and friends and enjoy what you are blessed with. Above all else, love life as he did, and as Ken always said, "have a large day." To leave a message of condolence for the family or to view Ken's video tribute, visit CannonFuneral.com