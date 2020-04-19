Lanza, Kenneth C. COLONIE Kenneth C. Lanza, 68 of Colonie, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a long courageous battle with Parkinson's disease. He was surrounded by his caregivers. Born in Albany on May 16, 1951, Kenneth was the son of the late Bernard and Shirley (O'Keefe) Lanza. He was an invested member of the exclusive world-wide Sherlock Holmes Society, the Baker Street Irregulars. He enjoyed good coffee, a good book, and good company. He is survived by his loving wife, Christine Lanza; son Aron (Lisa) Lanza of Las Vegas; daughter, Kelly (Joe) Kavanaugh of Colonie; and his stepchildren, David (Kim) Marinucci of Colonie, Jason (Melena) of Loudonville, and Holly (Mike) Martini of Colonie. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Sara and Sebastian Lanza, Cashlin and Calliope Kavanaugh; and his step-grandchildren, Noah, Dominick, Ryan, Angelo and Aiden Marinucci. He was the brother of Benny (Kathy), Robert (Linda), Tony (Jeanette), Cheryl (Gus), Michael and Vincent. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Interment was privately held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Colonie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020