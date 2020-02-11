|
Clukey, Kenneth Charles GLENVILLE Kenneth Charles Clukey, 83, formerly of Latham, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2020, at Loving Home at Fredericks living facility in Glenville. Born in New York City, on August 7, 1936, he was the son of the late James Edward and Christina (Shea) Clukey. He served in the United States Marine Corps, first enlisting in 1954, and then re-enlisting during the Vietnam War. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and two Purple Hearts during his service. Ken was employed by the United States Postal Service as a postal clerk in the Latham area for many years before his retirement. Survivors include his brother, John (Marcia) Clukey; his sister Elizabeth (Tony) Mlcoch; and his sister-in-law Virgie Clukey. Ken is also survived by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by his brother James Clukey Jr.; and his nephew Brian Clukey. A memorial service will be held at a date and time to be announced in the spring at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Rd., Latham. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 11, 2020