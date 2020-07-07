Cramer, Kenneth Clarence TROY Kenneth Clarence Cramer, 99, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2020. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Clarence Merrill Cramer and Marie Schnurr Cramer Gardenier. He was raised by his beloved grandmother Barbara Bastian Schnurr Damian. Kenneth's many accomplishments include serving in the U.S. Navy in World War II on the USS Birmingham, U.S. Postal Service, working for the railroad, Metropolitan Life, Watervliet Arsenal, and even into retirement, he had several part time jobs. He loved living in Saratoga and enjoyed many hobbies such as horse racing, golfing, the arts, history, painting, and reading. He loved spending time with family at their many celebrations and he enjoyed many years of going south for the winter. He enjoyed the many years of his retirement. He was a member of the VFW, volunteered with the Cohoes Music Hall, delivered Meals on Wheels and loved supporting the local food pantry. He attended St. Mary's Church in Ballston Spa for many years. He was notorious for his constant laughter and sense of humor. Most recently, he loved playing cards on Monday nights and enjoyed playing Bingo, along with the many old-time singalongs at his home at Kenwood Manor. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his three wives, Betty, Jacqueline, and Nellie. He is survived by eight children, Gary, Michael and (Christy), David (Sharon), Daniel (Sheila), Deborah Johnson (Bob), Douglas (Carminha), Donna Van Bramer (Rob), and Dorothy Meyer; three stepchildren; a brother-in-law, Bob Dion (Norma), and several beloved grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A calling hour will be held on Friday, July 10, from 10-11 a.m., with a time of sharing from 11-11:30 a.m., and services at 11:30 a.m. Gathering size, within our chapels, will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local food pantry.