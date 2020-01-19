Brooks, Kenneth Craig EAST GREENBUSH Kenneth Craig Brooks, formally of Rensselaerville died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Kenneth retired from CSX Railroad where he worked for many years. He is survived by his wife Susan Garrigan-Brooks; and several other relatives. A funeral Mass for Kenneth will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at 10:30 a.m. in Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, Lodge St. Albany. Interment will follow the Mass in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, East Greenbush.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 19, 2020