Henry, Kenneth D. ALBANY Kenneth "Kani" Henry, 41 of Albany, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Kenneth was born in Albany on October 22, 1977, to Bernadette Alston and Kenneth Henry. He was predeceased by his mother Bernadette Alston. A memorial service celebration of life for Kenneth will be held on May 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Walls Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019