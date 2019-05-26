Kenneth D. Henry (1977 - 2019)
Service Information
Walls Temple Ame Zion Church
27 Delaware St
Albany, NY 12202
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Walls Temple A.M.E. Zion Church
27 Delaware St
Albany, NY
Obituary
Henry, Kenneth D. ALBANY Kenneth "Kani" Henry, 41 of Albany, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Friday, May 10, 2019, with his loving family by his side. Kenneth was born in Albany on October 22, 1977, to Bernadette Alston and Kenneth Henry. He was predeceased by his mother Bernadette Alston. A memorial service celebration of life for Kenneth will be held on May 28, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. in the Walls Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 27 Delaware St., Albany.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 26, 2019
