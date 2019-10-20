Love, Kenneth D. Jr. ALBANY Kenneth D. Love Jr., 20, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 14, 2019. Kenneth was born on November 28, 1998, in Poughkeepsie to Kenneth Love Sr. and Margaret Frazier.Kenneth was an outgoing young man who enjoyed roller skating, swimming, fishing, and motorcycles. In addition, Kenny loved his music and really enjoyed his iPhone. Kenny was the life of the party and would always do something to make you laugh. Kenny also liked to dress fly while wearing his favorite Jordans. Kenny had a good heart, was a great son and an amazing young man. He showed love for all the people he met and was loved by everyone who met him. His wings closed too soon, for which we will always question the purpose. You will be greatly missed. We are looking forward to seeing you wake up in the new world. Kenneth leaves behind his mother, Margaret (Anderson) Frazier and Cleamon; father, Kenneth Love Sr. and Verona; two sisters, Shawan Lumpkin and Latifah Love of Albany; three stepsisters, Taeasha Morton, Nicole and Carlonice Mitchell of Albany; one stepbrother, Raymon Morton of Albany; four nephews, Hazziez, Hazzier, Jamare, and Samere; five aunts, Wanda Couington, Sherry Anderson, Mary Washington, Lillian Trimino, and Auntie Valerie Landy; four uncles, Danny Covington, Terry Anderson, Alfred Minvis, and Anthony Anderson; godmother, Yuonne Smith; a special friend, Jasmine Koonce; a host of cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Patricia A. Strother; two uncles, Allen and Kenneth Anderson; one aunt, Cassandra Griffen Robison; one cousin, Derek Sharp Anderson. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Road, Colonie on Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in New Rural Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019