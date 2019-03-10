Jesmain, Kenneth Dewight PORT ORANGE, Fla. Kenneth Dewight Jesmain, 73, passed away on March 4, 2019, in his home in Port Orange. Born on February 21, 1946, in Colonie, he was son of the late Frank and Mildred Fox Jesmain. He was married and predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Joanne M. Jesmain. He is survived by his daughter Karen (Brian) Shumate, son Kenneth (Allie) Jesmain and daughter Carrie Valigorsky. He was brother of Frank, Charles, Shirley, David and the late Mildred, Donald and Beverly. Also survived by 11 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Ken proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corps. He then entered a career in law enforcement for 32 years retiring as deputy, Fort Worth Marshal. His interests throughout life were always shooting and guns, where he successfully held state championships. He loved horses which is one way he spent time with his kids and grandkids. Ken retired to Florida with his beloved wife, Joanne, until her passing in 2008. He spent the last decade with loving family and friends, with a hobby of building ships that he gave out to everyone he knew as gifts. Ken never met a stranger and had a huge personality and wonderful wit. He always entertained everyone around him and would make them laugh. Ken was very loved by family and friends and will be deeply missed. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday at 1 p.m. in the Marra Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Calling hours are on Tuesday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary