Kenneth DeWitt
1930 - 2020
DeWitt, Kenneth WATERVLIET Kenneth DeWitt departed this life on October 20, 2020, at 90 years old. He was the son of the late Theodore and Emma DeWitt. Born on August 2, 1930, he was the oldest of nine siblings. He was educated in the public school system of Goshen and served in the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Bronze Star during the Korean War. He received his bachelor's degree with honors from Columbia University, and earned master's degrees from Columbia University and State University of New York (SUNY). Kenneth began his teaching and administrative career in New York City where he gained recognition as a community leader and role model during the Civil Rights Movement. He retired as the acting superintendent of schools for the Board of Education for Newburgh, N.Y. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 32 years, Lillian Tillman-DeWitt; five children, two grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters, a brother-in law, sisters-in law and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and many friends. Viewing is from 9-11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, at Garland Brothers Funeral Home, 75 Clinton Avenue. Following a private family service, interment will be at 1 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Garland Bros Funeral Home
OCT
27
Interment
01:00 PM
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Garland Bros Funeral Home
75 Clinton Ave
Albany, NY 12210
(518) 434-3887
