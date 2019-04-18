Dodge, Kenneth WATERFORD Kenneth Dodge, 91 of Waterford, beloved husband of the late Mary Grace Hess Dodge, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at the Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Troy on September 2, 1927, he was the son of the late Lewis and the late Anna Cowan Dodge. He was raised in Green Island. He was a supervisor and signal engineer with the D & H Railroad out of Portland, Maine for over 42 years until retiring in 1987. Ken was a member of the Colonie Elks Lodge #2192 and the Latham Masonic Temple. He loved all sports especially the New York Yankees. His greatest joy in life was the time he spent with his family. Survivors include his loving children, Kenneth (Tina) Dodge, Laurin "Larry" (Ruth) L. Dodge, Ann (Kevin) Reavey and Jeff Dodge; his 10 cherished grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Ken will be held on Saturday, April 20, at 9 a.m. in the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham with Reverend Nick TeBordo officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Friday, April 19, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home. Interment will be next to his beloved Grace in Memory Garden's Colonie. Donations in memory of Ken may be made to the , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA, 02114. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary