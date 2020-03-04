|
Cottrell, Kenneth E. SCOTIA Kenneth E. Cottrell, 49 of South Ten Broeck Street, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a five year long courageous battle with cancer. Born in Troy, he was the son of John J. and Maryann Carpenter Cottrell of Clifton Park. He was a 1988 graduate of Shaker High School and a 1991 graduate of Hudson Valley Community College. Ken was a 20-year employee of the U.S. Postal Service and also had worked in the New York State Senate. He enjoyed traveling, skiing, snowboarding and paddle boarding. Survivors in addition to his parents include his brother Edward T. Cottrell (Jean) of Clifton Park; a nephew, Andrew Cottrell; and a niece Sophie Cottrell. Several aunts, uncles and cousins also survive. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no viewing hours. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , 1 Marcus Blvd., #104, Albany, NY, 12205. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 4, 2020