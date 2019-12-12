Lee, Kenneth E. BERNE Kenneth E. Lee, 89, passed away on December 9, 2019, at the Community Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital. He was born in Rensselaerville on January 8, 1930, to the late Oscar and Melissa Ingram Lee. After high school, he worked for a few years before joining the Army in 1951. Ken served in Korea and was honorably discharged in February of 1953. In November of 1953, he married his beloved wife, Charlene M. Hotaling. In 1955, he began working at Thatcher Park and worked as a regional maintenance mechanic for 38 years before retiring. Ken was a member of the American Legion Post 1493 in Voorheesville. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed farming, fishing, and hunting. He also enjoyed bowling, reading, and being with his animals. He was a great father, a wonderful grandfather, and an adoring great-grandfather. He was an honest, hardworking man and would help anyone who needed him. He was always there for everybody. In addition to his parents, Ken was predeceased by his children, Kenneth D., Jenny Mae, and Ricky E. Lee; and by his four brothers and four sisters. Ken is survived by his wife, Charlene; his son, Donald J. (Danielle C.) Lee; his daughter-in-law, Deborah J. Lee; his grandchildren, Jennifer Butler, Jarod Lee, Brandon Lee, Brittni Tambasco, Kirstie Hahn, and Kayla Lee; his great-grandchildren, Julea Burgess, Jeffrey Burgess, Raven Tambasco, Kenzie Lee, and Hayden Hahn; his sister, Rita Vankerun; and many nieces and nephews. Ken has been privately cremated. A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2020. Those who wish to remember Ken in a special way may make memorial donations to either the South Westerlo Congregational Christian Church, 282 CR 405, Greenville, NY, 12083 or the South Berne Congregational Christian Church, 101 Church Rd, Berne, NY, 12023. Condolences may be posted at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 12, 2019