Richeson, Kenneth E. RENSSELAER Kenneth E. Richeson, 55, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Peters Hospital with his loving daughter by his side. Kenneth was the son of Vivian "Vickie" (Urgento) and the late Kenneth Richeson. Kenny enjoyed golfing, fishing, snowmobiling, riding his Harley and music. Above all, he enjoyed family time, like nightly prayers and playing cards, with his daughter and grandson. He was a loyal friend and could make anyone laugh. Cape Cod, Fort Myers and the Adirondacks were his happy places. Kenny is survived by his mother, Vickie; his daughter, Cassandra (Jordan) Hazelet; beloved grandkids, Braydon,"little man", Evelynn and Cali; siblings, Debbie and her children Alex, Jack and Ella; Cindy, Carmela and Mark. He is also survived by Danielle and Alyssa Decker whom he loved as family. There will be a memorial service at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, on Thursday, June 18, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Gathering size, within our chapels, will be based on the most current N.Y.S. occupancy requirements. Masks are required, and social distancing is to be observed inside and outside of our chapels. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Northeast Kidney Foundation, 22 Colvin Ave., Albany, NY 12206 To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 17, 2020.