Ellsworth, Kenneth MECHANICVILLE Kenneth Ellsworth, 94 of Grand Street, and a lifelong resident of Mechanicville, died peacefully at Wesley Health Care Center on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Cambridge, N.Y. on December 22, 1925, son of the late Walter and Annie Dinsmore Ellsworth, Ken was a 1944 graduate of Mechanicville High School. Ken joined the U.S. Army and served during Pacific Theater of World War II. He was honorably discharged shortly after the war ended in November 1946. Ken worked as a mail carrier for the U.S.P.S., Mechanicville office, for 30 years. He was also a member of the W. L. Howland Co. #5 Fire Department (Chemmies), a charter member of the John Ahearn Rescue Squad and a longtime member of the Mechanicville VFW, Post 6328. He was also a member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church (St. Luke's on the Hill). He was predeceased by his wife of 32 years, Margaret Gargano Ellsworth, who died in 1992. Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Douglas Voelker; cherished granddaughter Kristin Voelker, as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services including military honors in Hudson View Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to St. Luke's on the Hill, 40 McBride Rd, Mechanicville, NY, 12118 in memory of Kenneth Ellsworth. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Ken you have, with his family.






Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
