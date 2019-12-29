Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth F. Ralston. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralston, Kenneth F. LAKELAND, Fla. Kenneth F. Ralston passed away on December 24, 2019, at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Lakeland, Fla., with family at his side. Ken had been suffering from vascular dementia for some time. Ken was born in Jersey City, N.J., to Sarah and Edwin Ralston on December 6, 1934. Ken grew up in the neighborhoods of North Jersey on the waterfronts of New Jersey. His grandfather worked as a longshoreman on the docks of the Hudson River. Ken worked on the ferry boats that traveled between New York and New Jersey during his summers off from college and never lost the bug for boating the rest of his life. He was married in 1961 to Susan Ostrowski. They were married over 58 years. A graduate of Trenton State College and Seton Hall University, Ken taught and coached football at Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., before accepting a head coaching job at Ravena Coeymans Selkirk, where he also taught business for 25 years and coached track, golf, and skiing. Ken also coached football at Siena College in Loudonville. Despite his successful career coaching football he remained a fan of the New York Giants his entire life regardless of how often they disappointed him. He also worked as a consultant for IBM teaching teachers to use computers in the classroom in the early days of educational computing. While volunteering as an EMT with the Ravena rescue squad he helped bring new life into this world and was strong enough to be there for those who were not so lucky. For the following 30 years after retiring from teaching at RCS Ken's former students would greet him in unexpected places with smiles and handshakes or even hugs, sharing heartwarming or sometimes mischievous memories. He could make conversation with anyone and loved to tell a good (aka bad) dad joke. For his second career after retirement, Ken along with his wife Sue, was successful in business, owning H&R Block franchises in Whitehall and Fort Plain, N.Y. Ken and Sue also shared a love of traveling the country and the world when school was out for summer or it wasn't tax season. Among their many travels, they made it to Scotland, the paternal home of Ken's ancestors, where he played some of his much loved golf. Also Ireland the home of Sue's maternal ancestors where they kissed the Blarney stone. After selling his business in 2011, until his final illness, Ken and Sue "snowbirded" in Kissimmee, Fla. Ken and Sue enjoyed the country life and raised a family and Paso Fino horses for over 30 years in New Baltimore, N.Y. Ken loved his family and animals, especially dogs, and will forever be loved. He also enjoyed golf, fishing and boating and was a member of the Albany Yacht Club. Ken owned several small boats over the years and most recently got to own the big 34 twin diesel engine (Jersey Girl) cabin cruiser he'd always wanted. Ken was predeceased by his parents and brother, Allen Ralston. He leaves his cherished wife, Sue; daughter Kelly Stavely (Bryan); and son, Michael Ralston (Sarah); grandchildren, Jennalee Ralston, Matthew Stavely, and Sophia Ralston; and great-grandson, Samuel Rock. He also leaves three nieces and their families. He was also predeceased by the dogs he loved over the years: Fancy, Shaggy, Dopey, Maggie, Misty, Sweetie and Jack. A memorial service will be held in the spring. Those who wish to remember Ken are invited to contribute to the animal .



