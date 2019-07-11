|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth George McGrath.
|
|
Visitation
View Map
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
Fellowship Baptist Church
McGrath, Kenneth George STOKESDALE, N.C. Kenneth George McGrath, 88, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, N.C. Mr. McGrath was born on January 3, 1931, in Albany to the late Harry and Mame Willey McGrath. As a man of great conviction and reverence to God, a dedicated Korean war veteran, a loving husband, and a compassionate father and grandfather; Ken McGrath was a warm light to anyone fortunate enough to be within earshot of his infectious laugh. Ken always had a friendly wave and a kind 'hello' for each friend and neighbor as he'd pass on his daily walks. He is now at peace and home with his Heavenly Father in heaven with his son, David. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, David Kenneth McGrath; brother, Harry McGrath Jr.; and sisters, Evelyn Baltrus and Doris Nedeau. Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-six years, Louise Spaulding McGrath; son, Kevin McGrath and wife, Melissa of Forest, Va.; daughter, Karen Loucks and husband, John of Stokesdale, N.C.; grandchildren, Andrew Loucks and wife, Anna Reece, Peter Loucks and wife, Lisa, Philip Loucks and wife, Shannon, Samuel McGrath, Jacob McGrath, Kelly McGrath, Katie McGrath and Stacey Stark and husband, Michael; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Elizabeth, Hope and Emily Stark and Isaac, Nathanael, Eliana and Abigail Loucks; sister, Arlene Scofield; brother-in-law, Richard Spaulding and numerous special extended family members. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Thursday at Colonial Funeral Home, 127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, N.C. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 12, in the Fellowship Baptist Church, 689 Mt. Zion Church Rd., Stokesdale, N.C. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with military honors provided by the Rockingham County Honor Guard and the North Carolina National Guard. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to the , Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road, Charlotte, NC, 28209 or to Habitat for Humanity, 1031 Summit Ave., Suite 2W-2, Greensboro, NC, 27405. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, N.C. is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at colonialfh.net.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|