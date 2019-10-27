Kenneth George Warner (1936 - 2019)
Warner, Kenneth George CAPE CORAL, Fla. Kenneth George Warner, 83, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Cape Coral Hospital in Florida with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Carol; children, Robert (Debora), and Nancy (Gregory); grandchildren, Kate, John, Matthew, Jeffrey, and Jennifer and eight great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Douglas Warner, Marilyn Houck and the late Russell Warner. He was raised as a farmer in Yorkshire, N.Y., was a military veteran, and a retired electrical engineer. Visitation was held at the National Cremation & Burial Society, 3453 Hancock Bridge Pkwy, North Fort Myers, Fla. on Saturday, October 26, from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. A service followed. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Association for the Blind.

Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 27, 2019
