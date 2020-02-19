|
Colville, Kenneth H. Sr. COHOES Kenneth H. Colville Sr., 82 of Ziemke Farm Lane, died on Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a long illness at Albany Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Henry J. and Claire A. Soulier Colville.Ken had been employed by the N.Y.S. Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany as an instructor and retired in 1998. He had served as a sergeant with the Waterford Police Department for a number of years before becoming a public safety commissioner and serving in that position for several years. Earlier in his career, he served with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Department. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served as an in-flight refueling specialist. He was a former volunteer of the Waterford Rescue Squad. Ken was an avid golfer who loved to hike and travel. He is survived by his beloved life companion Gabrielle "Gay" Chalifoux Tarlo; and his children, James H. Colville II of Gansevoort, Cynthia A. Horowitz (Thomas), Kenneth H. Colville Jr. of Rensselaer, and Carmen M. Tarlo (Laura) of Cohoes. He was predeceased by a brother Robert F. Colville; and is also survived by seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and his beloved canine companion Miss Charlotte. He was predeceased by other canine companions including, Pepper Johnson, Brutus and Miss Molly Doolittle. Funeral services will be on Tuesday, February 25, at 9:30 a.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Rensselaer. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Monday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142, or Habitat for Humanity, 285 Peachtree Center Ave NE, Suite 2700, Atlanta, GA, 30303. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 19, 2020