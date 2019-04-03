|
|
Markussen, Kenneth J. AVERILL PARK Kenneth J. Markussen, 72 of Averill Avenue, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at his residence in Fort Myers, Fla. after a long courageous battle against cholangiocarcinoma. Visitation on Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the DeGraaf-Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 4392 Route 150, West Sand Lake. Celebration of Ken's life service on Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Immanuel Church, 1955 Ferndale Rd, Castleton-on-Hudson. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 3, 2019