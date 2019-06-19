Bauer, Kenneth L. Sr. COLONIE Kenneth Bauer, 81 of Colonie, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Albany on April 19, 1938, he was the son of the late Frederick and Harriet Bauer. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years Patricia Zimmerman Bauer; and his brother Ronald Bauer. Kenneth is survived by his loving children, Donald Bauer (Laurie) of Altamont, Kenneth Bauer Jr. (Eileen) of Colonie, Keith Bauer (Claudia) of Colonie, and Donna Mastrangelo (Eric) of Guilderland; his cherished grandchildren, William, Andrew, Donnie, Valerie, Stephanie, Kyle, and Delana; his great-grandchildren, Greggory, Cecelia, Charlie, Savannah, James; brothers Robert and Frederick Bauer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Kenneth served in the United States Navy. Upon his discharge from the navy he returned to work for 49 years at L.B. Smith/Vantage Equipment. After retiring he went on to start his own business of inspecting cranes, where he worked up until his passing. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 106, District 158. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kenneth's family on Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. in McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 N. Allen St., Albany. Funeral Services on Friday, June 21, at 9:30 a.m. in the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to Christ Our Light Catholic Church where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Those desiring may send a remembrance in Kenneth's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142. To leave a message for the family, light a candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit Mcveighfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from June 19 to June 20, 2019