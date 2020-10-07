1/1
Kenneth L. Philo II
1943 - 2020
Philo, Kenneth L. II GLENMONT Kenneth L. Philo II, 77 of Glenmont, beloved husband of Paula (Sacks) Philo, entered into eternal life on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Born in Troy on October 1, 1943, he was the son of the late Kenneth L. and Mary (Carroll) Philo. Ken and Paula were married on December 15, 2005, and together enjoyed 15 years of marriage. Growing up in South Troy, Ken's true motto was "South Troy Against the World." He graduated from Siena College. He was a budget analyst for the New York State Office of Mental Health in Albany for many years before his retirement. Ken was a loving family man. He thoroughly enjoyed traveling to Ireland and family vacations to Lake George and Maine. He was an independent thinker and did things his own way. He was the one who everyone went to for advice as he was wise and non-judgmental, and truly cared for his family and friends. Ken played golf and was an avid Red Sox fan. Ken loved politics and could carry on quite a debate. In addition to his loving wife Paula, he is survived by his cherished daughter Christina Philo; his stepdaughter Laura (Chris) Shields; his stepson Brian (Doulla) Mertik; his adoring grandson Chase Williams; and his step-grandchildren, Benjamin, Nicholas and Peter Mertik, and Jennifer Shields. Ken was a loving uncle to Mark (Joanne) Caropreso, Marisa Caropreso (Brian) Akley, Angela Esposito (Greg) Tardiff and Laurie Esposito (Howard) Hain. Ken was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Philo (Corcoran); and son Kenneth L. Philo III. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Rd., Loudonville, with the Reverend Michael Farano officiating. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required at church.There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations in Ken's memory be made to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, 965 Albany Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 or St. Pius X School, 23 Crumite Rd., Loudonville, NY, 12211. For directions, information, or to light a memory candle for the family please visit dufresneandcavanaugh.com.






Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Church
Funeral services provided by
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
