Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth L. Shippee. View Sign Service Information St Joseph's Church 416 3rd St Troy, NY 12180 Funeral 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Church South Troy , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Shippee, Kenneth L. COHOES Kenneth L. Shippee, 82 of Columbia Street Extension, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mechanicville on June 5, 1937, and was the son of the late Lathrop P. and Libbie D. Mault Shippee. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1956 - 1958. Ken was the husband of Carole A. Hill Shippee whom he married on July 15, 1961. He was a machine operator for Norton Company in Watervliet for over 44 years, retiring in 2001. Ken enjoyed bowling, fishing and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, Michaela and Jimmy. He enjoyed watching Michaela's love for dance and loved traveling to his grandson Jimmy's baseball games to watch him pitch. Ken was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. He was the devoted father of Kimberly A. (James) LaBombard of Clifton Park, and Keith (Alicia Conde) Shippee of Troy; brother of David M. Shippee of Schenectady, Beverly J. (John) Highland of Vischer Ferry, and the late Barbara S. (Keith ) Peck of Clifton Park; grandfather of Michaela, and James La Bombard, Timothy, Danielle, and Natalie Conde; great-grandfather of Amari Bonilla, Zackary and Nickolas Sommers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Brenda, Sharon and all of the caregivers who provided he and Carole with so much love and support which allowed him to be comfortable at home. Special thanks to Tiffany and Sharon from The Eddy Visiting Nurses who provided comfort and guidance to Ken and his family. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in South Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Lucian. Interment with full military honors will be on Tuesday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or The , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205.











Shippee, Kenneth L. COHOES Kenneth L. Shippee, 82 of Columbia Street Extension, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Mechanicville on June 5, 1937, and was the son of the late Lathrop P. and Libbie D. Mault Shippee. He served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1956 - 1958. Ken was the husband of Carole A. Hill Shippee whom he married on July 15, 1961. He was a machine operator for Norton Company in Watervliet for over 44 years, retiring in 2001. Ken enjoyed bowling, fishing and was an avid New York Yankees and New York Giants fan. He also cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren, Michaela and Jimmy. He enjoyed watching Michaela's love for dance and loved traveling to his grandson Jimmy's baseball games to watch him pitch. Ken was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in South Troy. He was the devoted father of Kimberly A. (James) LaBombard of Clifton Park, and Keith (Alicia Conde) Shippee of Troy; brother of David M. Shippee of Schenectady, Beverly J. (John) Highland of Vischer Ferry, and the late Barbara S. (Keith ) Peck of Clifton Park; grandfather of Michaela, and James La Bombard, Timothy, Danielle, and Natalie Conde; great-grandfather of Amari Bonilla, Zackary and Nickolas Sommers; also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Brenda, Sharon and all of the caregivers who provided he and Carole with so much love and support which allowed him to be comfortable at home. Special thanks to Tiffany and Sharon from The Eddy Visiting Nurses who provided comfort and guidance to Ken and his family. The funeral will be held on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Joseph's Church in South Troy where the Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Lucian. Interment with full military honors will be on Tuesday in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Monday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or The , 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.