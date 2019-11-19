|
Tomaro, Kenneth L. Sr. CLIFTON PARK Kenneth L. Tomaro Sr., 80 of Foxwood Drive, and a longtime Waterford resident died on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Born in Cohoes he was the son of the late Kenneth and Alvira Spretty Tomaro. He was a 1956 graduate of Waterford High School. Ken was a sales representative for Lusco Paper Co. in Troy for 25 years and retired five years ago. Prior to that he was employed at Norton Co. in Watervliet for 20 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a former member of the Kavanaugh Hook and Ladder Co. in Waterford. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and a self-proclaimed meteorologist, always being conscious of weather conditions. He also enjoyed puttering around the house. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Barbara Basios Tomaro; and his devoted children, Linda Guerin of Watervliet, Tony Tomaro (Diane) of Scotia, Kenneth Tomaro Jr. (Lisa) of Saratoga and Daniel Tomaro of Bristol, Conn. He was the brother of Matthew Tomaro Sr. (Pat) and John Tomaro (late Arlene) of Cohoes; and was the proud grandfather of Alison Guerin, Karley Dedeyn, Kimberly Hermann, Anthony Tomaro II, Stephen Tomaro, Patrick Cottrell, Gregory Tomaro and Victoria Cottrell. Seven great- grandchildren also survive. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 12 p.m. in the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford. Interment with military honors will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Wednesday prior to the funeral service from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 or to the Saratoga County Food Pantry, 39 Bath St., P.O. Box 169, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
