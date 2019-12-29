Frodyma, Kenneth M. ALBANY Kenneth M. Frodyma, 56, passed away at his home in Feura Bush on Sunday, December 22, 2019. The son of the late Stanley and Peggy (Moyer) Frodyma Sr., he was born and raised in Albany. Prior its closure, Ken bowled and worked at Schades Bowling Academy and he was also a longtime employee of Ruch Distributors. He was a lifetime member of the PACC. In recent years, Ken had the chance to golf more often and enjoyed the 2019 season immensely. Survivors include his wife, Maria (Oliver); his children, Kenny and Mike; and four grandchildren, Brooke, Kendra, Kenzie and Kenneth III. He is also survived by his brothers, Stan Frodyma of East Greenbush and Tom Frodyma (Sheila) of Port Charlotte; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He sadly leaves behind Lola, our baby girl 'canine' princess to mourn his disappearance from her life. Relatives and friends may call from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, and a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, Central Avenue, Colonie. To leave a special message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 29, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020