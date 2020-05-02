Urquhart, Kenneth Maclean LATHAM Kenneth Maclean Urquhart, 92 of Latham, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Kenneth was born in Cohoes to Elizabeth Gordon Pervis and Robert Edgar Urquhart, on November 17, 1927. He attended Cohoes High School. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He belonged to the Teamsters and worked as a truck driver for most of his life. Kenneth is survived by two sons, Kenneth M. Urquhart Jr. (Sandra) of Latham and Kevin Urquhart of Latham; and a daughter, Kendra Matheny (Richard) Blythewood of South Carolina. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Amanda Urquhart, Melissa Urquhart Gerfin, Sean Urquhart, Bryan Urquhart, and Matthew Matheny; great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Marie Frederick; his parents, and three brothers, Alexander, Robert and Samuel. Burial will be at a later date in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association in Ken's memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 2, 2020.