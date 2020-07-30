Crawmer, Kenneth R. BRIDPORT, Vt. Kenneth R. Crawmer, of Bridport, Vt., passed away at home at the age of 86 on July 9, 2020, after a long illness. Born in Schenectady, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Bessie Crawmer of Colonie, and the brother of the late Blanche Burnor. Ken built a career as a manufacturer's representative which allowed for his passion of boating. He was a licensed Coast Guard captain and spent many happy years exploring the shores of Lakes George and Champlain, alongside his first mate Sharon. Ken is survived by his loving wife Sharon; children, David (Anna) Crawmer, Diane (Frank) Vumbaco, and Donna (Doug) Gibney; stepsons, Rob (Anne) Lohr, Paul (April) Lohr, and Mark (Kari) Lohr; six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and three stepgrandchildren; brother Robert (Joyce) Crawmer; sister Janice Donnelly; and several nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will take place when the family can safely gather from across the country.





