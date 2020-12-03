MacAffer, Kenneth S. Jr. Esq. TROY Kenneth S. MacAffer Jr., Esq., 89, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born in Albany, on June 17, 1931, he was a beloved son of N.Y.S. Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Kenneth S. MacAffer and Edna-Belle Schafer MacAffer. Kenneth was a 1948 Cum Laude graduate of the Albany Academy, earned a bachelor's degree from Hamilton College in 1952, an L.L.B. and Juris Doctor degree from Albany Law School in 1955. Kenneth practiced law from 1956 to 2004. He was associated with law firms in the City of Albany from 1956-63, including DeGraff, Foy, Conway & Holt-Harris; Wiswall, Wood & Olsen; and Wood, Morris Sanford & Hatt. From 1963-69, he was a member of the law firm of Wertime, Flanagan and MacAffer, Cohoes. During 1968-73, Kenneth was involved with his law practice and several government positions, including assistant counsel to Assembly Speaker Perry Duryea, counsel to Assemblyman Fred Field, counsel to the Republican Minority of the Albany County Legislature and senior counsel for the Legislative Bill Drafting Commission. He ran for, and gained, the position of legislator to the Albany County Legislature (1974-91). Kenneth also served as Menands Village attorney from 1956-96. Active in his community, Kenneth served as a director of the Cohoes Memorial Hospital for many years, as member and chairman of the Albany County Multi-Hospital Planning Group, the Albany County and N.Y.S. Bar Associations. He was a life member of the Menands Volunteer Fire Company #1, the Colonie Republican Club, the University Club of Albany, Bethany Presbyterian Church of Menands, a past president of Menands Rotary Club and Masters Masonic Lodge #5 F&AM. Additionally, he served on the Board of the Kelley Foundation, Inc. of Cape Cod, Mass. for many years. Kenneth will be remembered for his love of singing and his beautiful voice, especially during the Christmas Advent Season. He also had a love of Cape Cod, vacationing there as a child and then enjoying his own Cape House with family and friends. Ken was also known for his dry wit, infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, C. Ursula Wilfert MacAffer; his loving children, Suzanne (Brian J.) MacAffer Godard of Loudonville and Jill Anne (Russel H.) MacAffer Marvin of Potsdam; his loving grandchildren, Alexander J. and Gillian L. Godard and Charlotte A. and Nicholas C. Marvin and several nieces and nephews. His brother, Duncan S. MacAffer, predeceased him. Kenneth's family expresses their very sincere thank you to all the staff at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing Center for the care and love shown to Kenneth during his illness. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service on Thursday, December 10, at 11 a.m. in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy, with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating. Please congregate at the front of the Gardner Earl Memorial Chapel prior to 11 a.m. Face covering and social distancing are required during the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Kenneth S. MacAffer Jr. to the Epilepsy Foundation Northeastern New York, 3 Washington Square, Albany NY, 12205-5523, (518) 456-7501 (800) 894-3223. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com
