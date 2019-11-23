Schenkel, Kenneth "Ken" DELRAY BEACH, Fla. Kenneth "Ken" Schenkel passed away on November 19, 2019, at age 83. Born on December 25, 1935, in Troy, he was the son of the late Samuel and Ruth Schenkel. Ken graduated from Troy High School. He also proudly served two years in the U.S. Army. He married Joan Frankel in 1961 and raised three children. He initially started his family in Albany and later moved to Delmar where he started his own business, Paul Mitchell's Men's Wear. The store was a fixture in the community for 21 years run by Ken along with his parents. As president of the Delaware Plaza Merchants Association, Ken was an advocate for neighboring business owners. Ken's next professional chapter took him to the State of New York where he worked for several agencies over a 13-year period with his last position based at Corcraft. Throughout his adult life Ken's hobbies were golf, bowling, and cheering for the University of North Carolina basketball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Giants. In 1998 he retired to Florida, residing in Boynton Beach before moving to Delray Beach. Ken is survived by his loving wife Joan; his children, Paul (Lauren), Bruce (Linda) and Kathy Alesandrini; and seven grandchildren, Lily, Luke, Max, Cole, Reese, Sophia, and Mia. He is also survived by his sister Sally Rapp; two nieces, Faith and Karen; and nephew Mark. Contributions in memory of Ken may be made to the Trustbridge Hospice www.trustbridgefoundation.org. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 23, 2019