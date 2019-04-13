Johnson, Kenneth T. HALFMOON Kenneth T. Johnson, age 67 of Halfmoon, passed away at his home on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Born on April 4, 1952, in Bayshore, N.Y., he was the son of the late Kenneth and Phyllis Johnson. Kenneth worked as an inventory manager for Target Rock on Long Island, and owned and operated his own stationary store in Bayshore. He enjoyed creating art and was an avid fisherman. He is survived by his significant other Loretta Greiff; children, Sarah (Danny) King, Paden (Alyssa) Vellia, Kyle (Kristen) Johnson, Christopher (Rene) Brady, and Cynthia (Dave) Domenico. He is also survived by six grandchildren and his cat, Zippy. A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, April 17, from 12 to 1:30 p.m., with a service at 1:30 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, in Clifton Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204 or visit MohawkHumaneSociety.org. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 13, 2019