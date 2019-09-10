Kenneth Toomey (1941 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kenneth Toomey.
Service Information
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY
12206
(518)-489-0188
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McVeigh Funeral Home
208 North Allen Street
Albany, NY 12206
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Parish of Mater Christi
Albany, NY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Toomey, Kenneth ALBANY Kenneth J. Toomey, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a seven year battle with Parkinson's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ken's family Thursday, September 12, 2019 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, N.Y. 12206. Funeral services Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.