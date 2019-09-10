Toomey, Kenneth ALBANY Kenneth J. Toomey, 77, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Peter's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center after a seven year battle with Parkinson's disease. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Ken's family Thursday, September 12, 2019 4 to 7 p.m. at McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen Street, Albany, N.Y. 12206. Funeral services Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. at the Parish of Mater Christi, Albany where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the Funeral Mass. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 10, 2019