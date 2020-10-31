1/1
Kenneth W. Blackman
Blackman, Kenneth W. CHARLTON, Mass. Kenneth W. Blackman, 70, passed away on October 10, 2020, in his home. He leaves behind a son, Erik S. Blackman and his wife Kristin of Feeding Hills, Mass.; a daughter, Tiffany L. Blackman, her partner Alex, and a grandson, Avery Cruz of Putnam, Conn.; his mother, Dot Blackman of Albany; two brothers, Robert and Peter of New York; his beloved dog "Yaz" and fur baby "Georgia Peach." Ken was born on August 3, 1950, in Albany, a son of the late William Blackman. He was a high school graduate and earned his bachelor's degree in business from Siena College. He became a regional sales manager for Financial Federal in New Jersey and retired to Charlton, Mass. in 2004. He enjoyed being a New England Patriots fan, his home and pontoon boat on Glen Echo, and being a member of the Glen Echo Lake Association, but really, he enjoyed being with his grandson Avery. There are no calling hours. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, November 7, at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 10 H-Putnam Rd. Ext., Charlton, Mass. followed by a celebration of Ken's life at 1 p.m. at the Black Dog Bar & Grille, 146 Park Rd., Putnam, Conn. Current health precautions will be in place (masks and social distancing please). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: GELA, P.O. Box 578, Charlton City, MA, 01508. The Robert J. Miller-Charlton Funeral Home, 175 Old Worcester Road is honored to be assisting with arrangements. To leave a message of condolence or to share a remembrance of Ken, please visit: RJMillerfunerals.net


Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 31, 2020.
