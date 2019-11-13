Ellers, Kenneth W. SCHODACK LANDING Kenneth W. Ellers, 78 of Schodack Landing, died on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at his home. Born on February 8, 1941, in Albany, he was the son of the late Otto and Mae (Luther) Ellers. Ken worked at Vermeer for many years and was a farmer and owner of Gibson Farms in Schodack Landing. He also enjoyed watching NASCAR. He is survived by three children, Michael Ellers and Jennifer Ellers (Jeffrey) both of Schodack Landing, and Pamela Bush (Nathan) of Newcomb, N.Y.; a brother Richard Ellers of Schodack Landing; three grandchildren, Dylan, Zachary and Zoe Ellers; his nephew Terry Ellers of Schodack Landing; and a brother-in-law, John Hall of East Greenbush. He was predeceased by his wife Barbara (Kolonkowski) Ellers; and his sister Patricia Hall. Graveside services will be private for the family in the Woodlawn Cemetery, Valatie with Nick Becker officiating. There will be no calling hours. For those who wish, contributions may be made to the Valatie Rescue Squad, P.O. 242, Valatie, NY, 12184. Arrangements are with the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home, Valatie.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 13, 2019