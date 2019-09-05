Irwin, Kenneth W. COEYMANS Kenneth W. Irwin, 92, passed away Sunday, September 1, 2019. Ken was a graduate of Coeymans High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Ken was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 106 and last employed by Bohl Construction Co. retiring in 1988. He was a founding member of the Ravena-Coeymans Yacht Club and honorary member of the Catskill, Coxsackie, Hudson among other boat clubs up and down the Hudson River. Ken loved boating and the Hudson River and both were a huge part of his life. He spent many memorable hours on his boat, Sukera III. In addition to boating, he loved wintering in Florida and was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers. Survivors include his children, Randy W. Irwin and Suzette M. Irwin; loving companion Betty Goodrich; grandchildren, Cori, Jesse and Darlene Irwin, Carley and Erin Libertucci, Daniel and Kourtney Irwin; great- grandchildren, Zoie Libertucci, Kayla and Cameron Stanton and Lily Shaw; siblings, Faye Dottino and Gerald Irwin; and several nieces and nephews. Kenneth was predeceased by his wife Gloria Irwin and son, Kerry "Butch" Irwin. The family wants to extend their heartfelt appreciation to Betty Goodrich and her family for taking such good care of Ken through the years. A memorial service for Ken will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, September 8, in the Babcock Funeral Home, Ravena. Burial will follow in Grove Cemetery, Coeymans. Friends may call prior to the service starting at 12 p.m. The family would like you to consider, in lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Kenneth to the Stratton VA Medical Center, GPS 312, Volunteer Services Mail Code 135, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 5, 2019