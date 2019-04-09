Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Miles, Kevin A. Sr. WATERFORD Kevin A. Miles, Sr., 68, formerly of Pleasantdale, passed away, unexpectedly at his home on Sunday morning, April 7, 2019. Born in Plattsburgh, N.Y. on December 11, 1950, he was a son of the late William and June Strong Miles. Kevin was a lifelong area resident, educated locally and employed for over 45 years as a tractor-trailer operator. He was an avid fisherman, camper, bowler, a member of the Green Island Bowling League and also enjoyed going to the casino. Most of all he loved being a grandfather and spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his parents, Kevin was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Alice V. (Swart) Miles, who died on February 12, 2015. He is survived by his children, Bridget A. (Kevin) Domey, Kevin A. Miles, Jr. (Sandra Ortiz), Duane W. Miles (Nicole Rigney), Alice B. (Anthony) Huff, all of Troy; his grandchildren, Shelby Miles, Kevin Domey, Jr., Duane W. Miles, Jr., Dylan Winston, Makayle Huff, Devan Miles, Cody Domey, Mckenzie Huff, Hailey Miles, Brittany Domey, Anthony Huff, Jr., Xavier Miles and Jase Huff; and great-granddaughter, Sophia Rose Domey. Kevin is also survived by his siblings, William Miles of Cohoes; Suzanne (James) Weitzel of Pittstown; as well as several nieces; nephews; cousins; and lifelong best friend, James Myers. The funeral service will commence at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 12 at the Riverview Funeral Home, 218 2nd Avenue (corner of 104th Street) Lansingburgh. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Kevin will be reposing in the Chapel of the Riverview Funeral Home on Thursday, April 11. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends in the evening from 5 until 8 p.m. For on-line condolences please visit: The







