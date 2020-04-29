Horwedel, Kevin Anthony DENTON, TEXAS Kevin Anthony Horwedel, 57, from Denton, Texas, passed away after a short stay in Hospice at Denton Presbyterian Hospital, on April 17, 2020. He was born in Albany on October 4, 1962, to John and Dolores Horwedel. Kevin grew up in Hyde Park, N.Y. and attended Franklin Delano Roosevelt High School. He received his bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University at Buffalo (SUNY Buffalo) and accepted a fellowship to study nuclear fission at UCLA in 1989. Kevin resided in Denton, Texas since 2006 and enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Lake Lewisville. He had a passion for fitness with weight training and cycling among his favorites. He also enjoyed talking about the latest movies and was always intrigued with recent scientific innovations. Kevin has joined his parents and his sister Valerie, in peace. He is survived by his three siblings and their spouses, John (Donna) Horwedel, Julie (Rich) Parker and Chris (Melissa) Horwedel. He is also survived by his niece, Kristy Horwedel Canon; and nephew Sean Parker; along with many cousins. He will be deeply missed by those that love him. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, the burial will be private in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, please spread kindness and compassion to those you encounter.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020