Charbonneau, Kevin COHOES Kevin Charbonneau, 49 of Cohoes, passed away on April 14, 2019, after a brief and courageous fight with cancer. A 1988 Cohoes High graduate, Kevin was a student athlete who played soccer and basketball. After graduation, Kevin became a tile contractor and member of the Bricklayers and Allied Craftsman, Local 2 Union.An avid golfer, Kevin was a member of the Van Schaick golf league for many years. He was predeceased by his mother Kathleen and father Al. He is survived by his son, Scott. Kevin is also survived by his brothers, Michael (Danielle) of Baldwinsville, N.Y., Tim (Renee) of Cohoes, and John of Watervliet. He was also a proud uncle of Katelyn, Brett and Timothy, Ryan and Matt and Courtney. Kevin is also survived by his longtime friend and roommate Shaun McCregor. He will be missed by so many other friends who enjoyed his soulful laugh and heartfelt loyalty. Kevin's family is also thankful for the professionalism and compassion shown by the staff at Samaritan Hospital. Calling hours will be held on Friday, April 19, at Marra Funeral Home, Cohoes from 4-7 p.m., followed by a celebration at the Polish American Club on Saturday, April 20, beginning at 12 p.m. Friends are asked, in lieu of flowers, to make a contribution to The Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 17, 2019