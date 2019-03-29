Slocum, Kevin Christopher ALBANY Kevin Christopher Slocum of Albany left this World unexpectedly on March 21, 2019, after a life filled with wonder, challenges, and adventure. A World traveler in his youth, he explored Russia, Europe, and the Mediterranean, returning with impressive stories and sunburns from the Greek Isles. He worked on Colorado's Eisenhower Tunnel, the Alaskan Pipeline, the Albany Airport, USPS, and managed the Camray Adult Houses. Most recently, Kevin was a water treatment operator at the Albany Water Department. Kevin could make anyone laugh, and was a natural storyteller. Over the years he delighted his many nieces and nephews with his stories, knowledge of history, and his company. He loved to travel, visit family and friends, and anything to do with airplanes. He was an avid reader, and he loved to learn more about and explore historical places. Bright and funny, he will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Kevin was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and Ronald Slocum, and his sister Deborah, all of Albany. He is survived by his brothers, Brian and wife Linda Slocum of Tucson, Ariz., Gregory and wife Tracy Slocum of Albany, and Jonathan and wife Mary Slocum of Nashua, N.H.; his sister, Drucinda and husband Tom Woodman of Rockland, Maine; and his niece Jan'nine Pinkney of Las Vegas. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and a great grandniece. No service is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Mental Health Association in New York State, Inc., 194 Washington Ave., Suite 415, Albany, NY, 12210-2314.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2019