1/1
Kevin Clayton Jones
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jones, Kevin Clayton CHESTER Kevin Clayton Jones, born on October 3, 1989, in Teaneck, N.J., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. K. C, as he was affectionately known, grew up in Chester, N.Y. Kevin had an unbelievable love of learning. He said, "I'll be in school forever." He was, and is, probably starting a course in Heaven. Kevin obtained a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and he had an M.B.A. and was completing a master's degree in biomedical engineering from John's Hopkins University. He was an Eagle Scout and an outstanding athlete, excelling at basketball, his favorite sport. Kevin always gave life 100% and kept his faith close to his heart. He lived more life in 30 years than most do in a lifetime. He is survived by his wife: Mary Jones and their precious daughter Everly Jane Jones; his adoring mother Mary Beth Lombardi-Jones; his adored brother Brandon Jones and sister-in-law Anna Colla; his precious goddaughter, Mackenzie Gail Brosnan; his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Lombardi; his aunt Jane Hiza and uncle Greg Lombardi; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends, including John Ethan and Scott. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Kevin F. Jones; and grandparents, Patricia and William Jones. Kevin's wish for everyone was to lead with love and live without fears. He has a new address in heaven Visitation will be Friday, September 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, in St. Columba Church, 27 High St., Chester. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kevin's love for Danny Mulvey, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to the Danny Mulvey Fund, c/o Orange Bank & Trust Company, 91 Brookside Ave., Chester, NY, 10918. Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit donovanfunerals.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Columba Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donovan Funeral Home Inc
82 S Church St
Goshen, NY 10924
(845) 294-6422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 10, 2020
I'm so very sad to hear about Kevin. When I think of him as a kid, I just remember smiling whenever he was around. My heart goes out to the whole family. May you all find comfort in the happy times and love you shared. Rest in peace Kevin.
Sari Cornell
Acquaintance
September 10, 2020
Even though I did not know you personally Kevin,I've heard so many good things about you from John & Cody... they were lucky to have a friend like you,look over them and your precious family from your heavenly home.. deepest condolences to everyone and may god comfort you all at this difficult time... Catriona Brosnan,Ireland..
Catriona Brosnan
Acquaintance
September 9, 2020
Our family is very saddened to hear about Kevin’s passing. Although it has been many years, I will always remember cheering our boys on at the basketball games, the camaraderie among them, and watching him grow up through the years. He was always such a nice boy and we always enjoyed having him in our home. May he Rest In Peace. My sincere condolences to the whole family. Sincerely, The Leccese Family
Wendy Leccese
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved