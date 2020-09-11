Jones, Kevin Clayton CHESTER Kevin Clayton Jones, born on October 3, 1989, in Teaneck, N.J., passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020. K. C, as he was affectionately known, grew up in Chester, N.Y. Kevin had an unbelievable love of learning. He said, "I'll be in school forever." He was, and is, probably starting a course in Heaven. Kevin obtained a bachelor's degree in biomedical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and he had an M.B.A. and was completing a master's degree in biomedical engineering from John's Hopkins University. He was an Eagle Scout and an outstanding athlete, excelling at basketball, his favorite sport. Kevin always gave life 100% and kept his faith close to his heart. He lived more life in 30 years than most do in a lifetime. He is survived by his wife: Mary Jones and their precious daughter Everly Jane Jones; his adoring mother Mary Beth Lombardi-Jones; his adored brother Brandon Jones and sister-in-law Anna Colla; his precious goddaughter, Mackenzie Gail Brosnan; his grandparents, Ralph and Mary Lombardi; his aunt Jane Hiza and uncle Greg Lombardi; and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and so many friends, including John Ethan and Scott. Kevin was predeceased by his father, Kevin F. Jones; and grandparents, Patricia and William Jones. Kevin's wish for everyone was to lead with love and live without fears. He has a new address in heaven Visitation will be Friday, September 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Donovan Funeral Home, Inc, 82 South Church St., Goshen. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time and facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, in St. Columba Church, 27 High St., Chester. Burial will follow in St. Columba Cemetery, Chester. In lieu of flowers and in honor of Kevin's love for Danny Mulvey, donations may be made in Kevin's memory to the Danny Mulvey Fund, c/o Orange Bank & Trust Company, 91 Brookside Ave., Chester, NY, 10918. Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc. To leave a condolence online please visit donovanfunerals.com