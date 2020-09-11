Our family is very saddened to hear about Kevin’s passing. Although it has been many years, I will always remember cheering our boys on at the basketball games, the camaraderie among them, and watching him grow up through the years. He was always such a nice boy and we always enjoyed having him in our home. May he Rest In Peace. My sincere condolences to the whole family. Sincerely, The Leccese Family

Wendy Leccese

Acquaintance