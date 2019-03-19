Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin E. Daley. View Sign









Daley, Kevin E. DENVER, Colo. Kevin E. Daley, formerly of Albany, born on October 22, 1951, passed away on February 24, 2019, at the age of 67. Kevin was the son of John A. and Marcella A. (Hein) Daley (deceased). He was more than brave through his diagnosis of ALS, smiling until the very end. Kevin a graduate of the Albany High School, served honorably in The United States Marines. Upon his return from service he worked in the Albany area. During that time, he played in several Albany Blues Bands, then went on to work in Ossining, N.Y. at the Sing Sing Correctional Facility. He then traveled west to Colorado to follow his first love, music. He played in several blues bands in the Denver area entertaining all he played for. Kevin is survived by his brother Tony (Sharon); sisters, MaryJane Hanley (Tom), Patricia Percival (Vinny), and Anne Olsen (Nick); his sister-in-law Jackie and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Brian. His special poise and grace and his music will be missed by all. The Yankees have lost a great supporter and fan. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

