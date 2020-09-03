1/1
Kevin Francis Bulson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kevin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bulson, Kevin Francis CHARLOTTE, N.C. Kevin Francis Bulson passed away unexpectedly at home August 29, 2020. He was born April 27, 1960, to Charles R. (deceased) and Lorraine P. (Marchand) in Hudson, N.Y. Kevin grew up in Watervliet. He graduated from St. Brigid's, Christian Brothers Academy, and Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a mechanical engineer and inventor of FatWheels. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Laura; daughter Katherine; son Charles P.; grandson Rudy; brothers, Charles J. (Laurel) and Jeffry (Sandra); sisters, Lorraine C. and Carolyn; and nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved