Bulson, Kevin Francis CHARLOTTE, N.C. Kevin Francis Bulson passed away unexpectedly at home August 29, 2020. He was born April 27, 1960, to Charles R. (deceased) and Lorraine P. (Marchand) in Hudson, N.Y. Kevin grew up in Watervliet. He graduated from St. Brigid's, Christian Brothers Academy, and Rochester Institute of Technology. He was a mechanical engineer and inventor of FatWheels. He is survived by his wife of 33 years Laura; daughter Katherine; son Charles P.; grandson Rudy; brothers, Charles J. (Laurel) and Jeffry (Sandra); sisters, Lorraine C. and Carolyn; and nieces and nephews.





