Van Vranken, Kevin G. COLONIE Kevin G. Van Vranken, age 67, passed away surrounded by family on April 19, 2020. He was born in Cobleskill, the son of the late Harry G. and Marion Van Vranken. He was predeceased by his sister, Marilee Scherry. Kevin was a retired N.Y.S. Corrections Officer. He enjoyed spending time with his family in the outdoors, flying and building radio controlled airplanes, playing guitar and riding his motorcycle. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; two sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Christy and Jason and Tracey; five grandchildren, Eric John, Owen, Jailynn, Jason Van Vranken and Randy Spengler; a brother, William Van Vranken. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. All services will be private at the convenience of the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to The Community Hospice and sent to: The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 21, 2020