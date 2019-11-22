Allen, Kevin J. NISKAYUNA Kevin J. Allen, 86, entered eternal life on Monday, November 18, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital. Born in Albany, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Beuchs Allen. He was a graduate of Christian Brothers Academy, and attended Rider University. Kevin was a U.S. Army Korean War veteran. He was a member of Elks Lodge 49, Knights of Columbus, and American Legion Post 1610. Kevin was in the banking industry for many years and retired from N.Y.S. Department of Education. He was the husband of Frances "Fay" VanAmburgh Milot Allen; father of Kelly Allen and Brian Allen (Monica); grandfather of Lucas, Amanda Nicacio (Luciano) and Ryan Hirschman (Lauren); great-grandfather of Thea and Ava. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Kevin's family on Sunday, November 24, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Monday, November 25, at 9:30 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to the Historic Church of St. Mary on Capitol Hill, Albany at 10 a.m. where his funeral Mass will be celebrated. Those wishing to remember Kevin in a special way may send a contribution to Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave., Albany, NY, 12206. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFuneralHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019