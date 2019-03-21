Bauer, Kevin J. ALBANY Kevin John Bauer, 65, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after a three year struggle with ALS. His heart and passion were however, in teaching and working with his students. He was known to all as a most devoted husband and father, and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 33 years, Mary Claire (Schwartz) Bauer and his devoted daughter Molly. Kevin's funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday March 23 at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X Church, 23 Crumitie Road, Loudonville. Relatives and friends are invited and may also visit with his family Friday, March 22 from 4-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave. Albany. In lieu of flowers, those who wish, may send donations to St. Peter's ALS Regional Center, 19 Warehouse Road, Albany, NY 12205. A complete obituary and online condolences are available at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 21, 2019