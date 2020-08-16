Brockway, Kevin J. "Chubby" LANSINGBURGH Kevin J. "Chubby" Brockway, 55, a longtime Lansingburgh resident, passed away unexpectedly at home on May 5, 2020. Born in Troy, he was the son of Barbara A. "Barb" Granger Brockway and the late G. Kenneth "Kenny" Brockway. Affectionately known as Chubby, Kevin was a graduate of Lansingburgh High School, class of 1982. Kevin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps in 1984 and served as a lance corporal with distinction having been bestowed with the Rifle Badge (Expert), Pistol Badge (Sharpshooter), Letter of Appreciation on three occasions, the Meritorious Mast and the Good Conduct Medal. He was trained as an expert geodetic surveyor and terrain analyst. His expertise led him to a variety of different areas in the U.S. and abroad as a private contractor with the U.S. Department of Defense, Blackwater and other various companies holding top secret clearance. He was a self-taught computer wizard who was also a certified Microsoft engineer holding 17 Microsoft certifications. He owned his own business called Adept Consulting where he helped corporations, businesses and the individual with all aspects of the computer industry. He was instrumental in the fabrication of the Alaskan pipeline. In 2007, the United States flag was flown over the headquarters of the Multi-National Corps - Iraq, in his honor for his contribution during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Beloved son of Barbara Brockway; devoted brother of Eric Zimmer, Bernedette "Missy" (Thomas "Tom") Amash Sr. and Keith Brockway; and loving uncle of Alexis and Nicholas Amash. He is also survived by several loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., 565 Fourth Ave. (at the corner of 115th Street in Lansingburgh), Troy on Tuesday, August 18, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and to his funeral service that afternoon in the funeral home at 1:15 p.m. which will then be followed by his interment with military honors at 2:30 p.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Per current guidelines, anyone attending must wear a facial covering (mask) and adhere to the six foot social distancing rules inside and outside of the funeral home as well as at the cemetery where there are capacity limitations at both. Please share a memory or express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com