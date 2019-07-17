Phillips, Kevin J. ALBANY Kevin J. Phillips, 60, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Born and educated in Albany, he was the son of Janet (Dwyer) Phillips and the late John H. Phillips Jr. Kevin worked for the Albany County Office of General Services and was also the owner and operator of Dun-Rite Construction. In addition to his mother, Kevin is survived by his sister Barbara DiPace (Mark) and brother Timothy (Bernadette) Phillips; as well as his niece and nephews, Lauren DiPace Konsul (Dominic), Christopher and Matthew DiPace and JohnHenry and William Phillips, numerous cousins and many dear friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family on Thursday, July 18, from 3-6 p.m. at the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Funeral services for Kevin will be celebrated at the funeral home at 6 p.m. at the conclusion of the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Kevin's memory to the American Diabetes Foundation, 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Washington Ave. Ext, Albany, NY, 12205 . Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019