Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kevin Kretser. View Sign

KRETSER Kevin Fifth Anniversary A beautiful life that came to an end. He died as he lived, everyone's friend. Loving and kind in all his ways, upright and just in all his days. Sincere and true in heart and mind. Wonderful memories he left behind. Time slips by and life goes on, but in our hearts you are never gone. We think about you often. We talk about you too, but our life is very different without you. In our hearts your memory will always be kept, of the son we loved and will never forget. Love, Mom and Art



